Woman taken to hospital after crash near Aberdeen beach

A woman was taken to hospital after a crash near Aberdeen beach.

Emergency services were called to the Beach Esplanade shortly after 11pm last night after reports of a crash involving a blue BMW.

As a result, the female passenger of the car was taken to hospital.

The extent of her injuries are currently unknown.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward to help them with their inquiries.

Inspector Craig Feroz, of the Seaton Community Policing Team, said: “Around 11.10pm on Monday, August 17, officers were called to the Beach Esplanade area of Aberdeen following a crash involving a blue BMW 320D.

“The car’s female passenger was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Inquiries into the crash are ongoing and officers are looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident 3973 of 17 August.