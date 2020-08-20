Police appeal for information after cash and jewellery stolen in Aberdeen

Police are appealing for information after money and jewellery were stolen in Aberdeen.

The theft occurred in the Mugiemoss Road area between midnight and 6am on Sunday, August 16.

Officers said items including cash, jewellery and a gym bag were stolen.

Anyone with information are being asked to contact police on 101.

Alternatively, people can remain anonymously by phoning Crimestoppers on 0800 55511, quoting incident reference number CF0184570820.