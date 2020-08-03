Police appeal for information after caravans targeted at Aberdeenshire holiday park

Police are appealing for information after a number of caravans were broken into.

Static caravans were vandalised and broken into overnight at Haughton caravan park, in Alford, on August 2.

PC Douglass, who is conducting the enquiry, said: “I would appeal to anyone with information to contact the police.

“There were a number of static caravans damaged. This has created hardship for the owners to repair and a great deal of upset for families using the area.

“This type of behaviour is unacceptable and all efforts are being made to trace those responsible.”

Anyone with any information in relation to this crime is urged to contact police on 101 or anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.