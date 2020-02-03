Police appeal for information after car stolen in Aberdeen

Police are appealing for information after the theft of a vehicle in Aberdeen

The silver Toyota Verso, registration, SB56 WCT, was stolen from the Midstocket area of Aberdeen, between 10pm on Saturday February 1 and 6am on Sunday February 2.

Local Sergeant Dougie Mackay said: “Entry was made to an insecure property. The car keys, along with other items, were stolen from within.

“Please contact Police Scotland immediately if you see the vehicle.

“I further appeal to the community to stay vigilant and aware of your home and vehicle security, keep doors locked at all times.”

Anyone with information of the crime or location of the vehicle are advised to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 1301 of 2 Feb 2020.