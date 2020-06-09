Police appeal for information after building blaze in north-east town

Police are appealing for information after a building fire in a north-east town.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent four appliances to attend a building on fire at Seafield Crescent in Banff.

They received the call at 11.23am today and sent four fire engines from Banff, Macduff, Portsoy and Aberchirder.

Crews six breathing apparatus, one jet and two hose reel jets.

The stop message was received at 12.42pm and one appliance remains on the scene.

There were no reported injuries.

Officers were also called to the scene at 11.30am.

Inspector Steven McDonald, of the Banff Policing Team, said: “The fire has been extinguished and there is damage to property, but thankfully no one has been injured.

“Inquiries into the cause of the fire are under way and there will be a continued police presence in the area.

“Anyone who has any information, please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 1125 of the 9 of June, or anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”