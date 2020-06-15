Police appeal for information after break-ins at north-east bowling clubs

Police are appealing for information after two north-east bowling clubs were targeted.

The incident occurred between 9pm on Saturday, June 13 and 7.30am the following day on June 14.

Buckie Bowling Club on Low Street and Victoria Bowling Club on West Church Street were targeted.

Detective Constable Kevin Lynch, of the Fraserburgh Proactive Unit, said: “I would appeal to anyone who saw or heard anything to get in touch.

“If you were passing the area between these times and have dash-cam, I would appeal for you to check your footage, as this may assist our inquiries.

“It is very disappointing for these clubs to be targeted, particularly at a time when they have been recently allowed to re-open, allowing residents an opportunity to enjoy their hobbies again.”

Contact Police Scotland on 101 with any information, quoting reference 985 of 14 June. Alternatively, report anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.