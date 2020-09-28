Police appeal for information after break-ins at Aberdeen charity

Officers are calling on the public’s help after a series of break-ins at an Aberdeen charity.

The incident happened on the Somebody Cares premises on Greenwell Road, between September 18 and September 19.

It is understood by police that the same person broke into the charity on a number of occasions.

Detective Constable Reid said: “Somebody Cares is a local charity which aims to support and assist vulnerable people and families.

“As a result of their office being broken into and ransacked, this will have a wider impact on providing their crucial services.

“The description of the suspect is a white male, aged 20 to 40 years old, slim to average build. He was wearing a grey hooded top with the word ‘LIMIT’ on the front.”

Anyone with information in relation to the incident should contact police on 101 or the Police Scotland website.

Anonymous reports can be made to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, using reference CF0213580920 and PS-20200919-3261.