Police appeal for information after break-in at north-east hotel

Police are appealing for information after a break-in at a north-east hotel.

The incident happened at The Burn Hotel in Edzell, Brechin, around 7.55am on Monday.

A four-figure sum of money and some food was stolen during the incident.

Detective Sergeant Scott McKay, north-east CID in Aberdeen, said: “From our inquiries, we believe the break in, which took place in the non-residential area of the hotel, happened between 12.30am and 7.30am on Monday morning and there were at least two people and one vehicle used.

“The hotel is set in a private estate and is off the beaten track, so I would think that any vehicles not usually on the road between midnight and 7.30am would be noticed by locals.

“I would ask that anyone with information that they feel may help our inquiries, especially those driving in the area in the early hours of Monday morning and who have dash cam footage, get in touch with police.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 0641 of 27 July 2020.