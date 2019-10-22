Police appeal for information after break-in at Aberdeen house

Police are appealing for information following a theft by housebreaking in Aberdeen.

The occupant of a house on Aberdeen’s Urquhart Road discovered their home had been broken into, and a number of items stolen.

The incident took place between 8.45am and 5.55pm yesterday.

Detective Constable Ryan Anderson said: “Officers have been carrying out inquiries in the area in an effort to gather more information that will assist our investigation.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“I am appealing to anyone with any information or who may have seen anyone suspicious in the area at the time to contact myself, DC Ryan Anderson at Queen Street Police Station, through 101 quoting incident number 3140 of 21 October 2019.

“Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”