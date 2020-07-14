Police appeal for help to trace missing Aberdeen teenager

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a missing Aberdeen teenager.

13-year-old Lonni Forbes was reported missing from the Hilton area of Aberdeen.

She was last seen at 9pm on Monday.

Lonni is described as 152cm tall with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white and peach coloured jacket, black leggings and black trainers.

Sergeant Ricky Burr, of the Mastrick Community Policing team, said: “I would ask anyone who knows where Lonni is or has spoken to her since last night, to please get in touch with us immediately.

“We believe Lonni may be within the Mastrick or Torry areas of Aberdeen.”

Anyone with information, should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 296 of 14 July.