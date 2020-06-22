Police appeal for help to trace missing Aberdeen man

Police are conducting searches in the hunt for a missing Aberdeen man.

Officers are appealing for the public’s assistance in tracing 40-year-old Jamie Douglas who is missing from the Cornhill area of Aberdeen.

He was last seen at about 10am yesterday in the George Street area of Aberdeen.

He is described as white, 6ft 2ins in height, with short brown hair, average build, and a scar on his right temple.

Mr Douglas is thought to be wearing blue jeans, walking boots and a green zip-up jumper with dark waterproof jacket on top.

Sergeant Stuart Stevenson from North East Division said: “As time passes we are becoming increasingly concerned for Jamie’s welfare and safety and we are anxious to trace him safe and well.”

“He is known to travel by public transport and has links to the areas of Inverness, Nairn and Perth.”

“I would urge anyone who may have seen Jamie, or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact officers through 101 quoting reference number 780 of 22 June 2020.