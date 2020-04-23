Police appeal for help to trace missing north-east teenager

Police are appealing for help to trace a 15-year-old who was last seen in Peterhead.

Steven Garland was last seen on Ugie Street at around 12:30am this morning.

He is described as a slim male, around 5ft 5in tall with blonde shaved hair.

He was wearing a dark hoodie, grey joggers and trainers.

Sergeant Penny, who is supervising the search for Steven, said: “If anyone knows of Steven’s current whereabouts I would urge them to contact the police.

“This is a distressing time for his family and we are keen to reunite them as soon as possible.

“If you have any information please call 101 quoting incident 0359 of April 23.”