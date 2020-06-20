Police appeal for help to trace vulnerable teenager missing from his Aberdeen home

Police in the north-east are appealing for assistance from the public to find a missing vulnerable teenager.

David MacLeod, 18, was last seen around 1pm yesterday on Aberdeen’s Stafford Street.

He is white, around 6ft with a pale complexion, brown eyes, brown hair and a thin build.

He has a small scar on his cheek and a local accent.

He is normally clean-shaven and when last seen, he was wearing a waterproof jacket with a horizontal red stripe at the bottom of the jacket, which merges to grey then black, back jeans and black trainers.

Police said extensive inquiries are under way to locate David and officers believe he may be in the Tillydrone/Danestone areas of Aberdeen.

Inspector George Nixon said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for David’s welfare and we are anxious to trace him safe and well.

“His family is understandably very worried about him and I would urge anyone who may have seen David, or who has any information or knowledge as to his whereabouts, to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting reference number 2053 of the 19 June, 2020.