Police appeal for help to trace owner of lost dog found in Peterhead

Police in the north-east are appealing for information to help trace the owner of a dog found in the Peterhead area this evening.
The lost dog is currently being cared for by officers after it was found wandering on Meethill road.
#PeterheadCPT PCs are looking for your help in identifying the owner of this old chap found on Meethill Road #Peterhead this evening. No chip found and we think he’s a Lhasa Apso (but accept we may not be correct). Please share. #KeepingDogsSafeToo pic.twitter.com/1YE1rDt7ga
— Aberdeenshire North Police (@ShireNPolice) March 30, 2021
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101.
