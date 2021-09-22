News / Local Police appeal for help to trace owner of lost dog found in Aberdeen By Lauren Taylor 22/09/2021, 10:09 pm Police at Bucksburn Police Office responded to a call earlier this evening regarding the dog who was found on Cairnfield Circle, Aberdeen Police in the north-east are appealing for information to help trace the owner of a dog found in the Aberdeen area. The dog is currently being cared for by officers at Bucksburn after it was found on Cairnfield Circle in Aberdeen. They had responded to a call about the St Bernard dog on Wednesday and are now appealing for help to trace the owner. Found Dog – Cairnfield Circle, AberdeenPolice at Buckburn Police Office responded to a call earlier this evening… Posted by North East Police Division on Wednesday, 22 September 2021 Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101. Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe