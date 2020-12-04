Police appeal for help to recover scaffolding stolen from Moray site

Two men have been charged in connection with the “high value” theft of scaffolding in Moray.

The scaffolding, marked with MC Moss in coloured paint, and other building materials were taken from the Robertson Road area of Lhanbryde last week.

Two men have been charged in connection with the incident but police say some of the items have yet to be recovered and are appealing for help to track them down.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimetoppers.