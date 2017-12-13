Police appeal for help to catch bicycle thieves

Police have appealed for information after two bikes worth hundreds of pounds were stolen from a city shed.

Two bicycles worth £500 were stolen by thieves who broke into a garden shed in Whitehall Road, Aberdeen, at some point between the evening of December 5 and the morning of December 6.

Police have now asked people to get in touch if they spot the bikes or are offered them for sale.

The first bike is a Revolution Ascent mountain bike with a white frame and front suspension.

The second bike is a Specialized Jynx model with a yellow frame and front suspension.

Investigating officer Pc Rob McLean said: “We are appealing for anyone with information or who may be offered these bikes for sale to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 0694 of 6/12.”

The break-in follows a raid on a garden shed on Powis Place at some point between 4pm on December 1 and noon on December 3.

Thieves stole £2,500 worth of Christmas gifts belonging to mum-of-three Jeannie McAllister.

Pc McLean added: “I would ask that all members of the public review their security and ensure they keep all doors and gates locked at all times.”