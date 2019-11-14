Police appeal for help in tracing woman missing from Aberdeen

Police have appealed for help in tracing a woman missing from Aberdeen

Susan Anderson, 31, has been reported missing to police.

She was last seen at around 1.10pm today in the Berryden Road area of Aberdeen.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “She is believed to have travelled to Glasgow, potentially by bus.

“She also has links to the Peterhead area.

“Susan is described as about 5ft 2in, medium build, with long black hair generally worn in a ponytail.

“When last seen, she was wearing black leggings, a dark or grey, long t-shirt and black Adidas trainers.”

Inspector George Nixon said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Susan’s welfare and want to trace her as soon as possible to ensure she is safe and well.

“We would urge members of the public who may have seen her, or know of her whereabouts, to contact police on 101, quoting reference 2004 of November 14, as a matter of urgency.”