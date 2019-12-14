Police appeal for help in tracing north-east woman last seen boarding bus

Police are appealing for information to help trace a woman missing from the north-east.

Rachel McKinney, aged 33, was last seen boarding a bus from Perth to Dundee around 1.15pm on Monday.

Police Scotland said she is known to have connections in the Perth, Aberdeen and Inverness areas, as well as Guildtown, Cairnbulg and Fraserburgh.

Rachel is described as being 5ft 6in, of slim build with long light brown hair, bleached at the ends.

When she was last seen she was wearing a purple bomber style jacket, a red bandana round her neck, black leggings with zips across the front and black Adidas trainers.

She also had a recent facial injury to her right cheek and chin area.

Sgt Iain Gillies said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Rachel’s welfare and are keen to trace her as soon as possible.

“If Rachel sees this appeal we urge her to get in touch with officers or her family. We would also ask anyone who may have seen her or has any information about her whereabouts to contact us.

“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1782 of Tuesday, 10 December.”