Police have appealed for help in the search for a missing north-east man.

Duncan Sutherland, 46, was last seen at his home in Ogilvie Place in Portsoy early this afternoon.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “He was last seen wearing a navy jacket with a hood and blue jeans.

“He is on foot and may well still be in the Portsoy area.

“Anyone who has seen Duncan today or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call police on the 101 number, quoting the reference 2827 of November 15.”