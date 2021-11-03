News / Local Police find woman reported missing from Aberdeen ‘safe and well’ By Lauren Taylor 03/11/2021, 11:07 am Updated: 03/11/2021, 1:13 pm Emily McTavish has been reported missing from Aberdeen. Police have found Emily McTavish who went missing from Aberdeen in the early hours of the morning safe and well. The 29-year-old was last seen leaving a property in the Northfield area around 5am. Police launched an appeal for help finding her. They have now confirmed that she has been found “safe and well” and have thanked the public for sharing their appeal.