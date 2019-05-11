Police appeal for help after man with north-east links goes missing

A man with links to a north-east town has gone missing, sparking a police search.

Ranald Clark, 33, was last seen leaving Raigmore Hospital A&E department at about 4pm yesterday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police Scotland officers in Inverness are currently carrying out enquiries to trace Ranald.

“He is believed to be using a green Vauxhall Combo van registration NK58 FKN.

“Ranald is known to have links to Oban and the Aberlour area.

“However, he may travel extensively throughout Scotland.

“He is described as 6ft 1” in height, slim build with short brown receding hair.

“When last seen he was wearing a long sleeved grey fleece top, black trousers and black boots.”

Call 101 with information and quote reference 2704 of May 10.