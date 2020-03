Police have appealed for help after a man performed an indecent act on himself in a north-east town.

Officers attended an incident on Bridge Street in Banff on Saturday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police appealing for info following a report of a man carrying out an indecent act on himself on Bridge St, Banff, around 2.30pm on Saturday.

“Did you see this happen or have dash cam footage whilst driving by?

“Please contact Banff Police via 101 and quote reference number CF0070520320.”