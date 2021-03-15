Police appeal for help after daylight assault and robbery in Peterhead

Police in the north-east are on the hunt for two assailants after a 36-year-old man was assaulted and robbed in Peterhead.

It happened close to a group of shops on Clerkhill Road around 12.40pm on March 8.

The two men stole the victim’s mobile phone and a low three-figure sum of cash.

Police said one of the men was wearing a green jacket and the other was dressed in dark clothing.

The victim suffered minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment.

‘Any small piece of information could prove vital’

Detective Constable Calum Stewart said: “Officers have carried out extensive inquiries since this was reported to us, however we are now asking the public for help.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident and who may have seen anything to contact us.

“I know the area was busy with pedestrians and vehicles at the time and any small piece of information could prove vital.

“In particular, I would ask motorists with dash cams to check their footage and get in touch if they have anything which may assist.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting incident 1889 of March 9.