Police appeal for dog walker who helped woman in Banff following man’s alleged indecent behaviour

Police are searched for a Good Samaritan who rushed to help a woman after she witnessed a man allegedly behaving indecently in a car.

The female dog walker raced to help a woman who saw a man carry out the act in Scotstown, Banff on Tuesday, May 11.

Following inquiries, a 50-year-old man was charged in connection with the incident.

He appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday, May 18.

Now, police are appealing for witnesses, specifically the female dog walker who came to help the woman involved.

Sergeant Graeme Cupples, from Banff police station, said: “We are keen to trace a female dog walker who we understand came to the assistance of the woman following the incident.

“It is important we speak with her as part of our inquiries and I would urge her to please get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident 2381 of Tuesday, 11 May. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”