Police appeal for dashcam footage in search for missing north-east man William Hay

A missing north-east man was spotted on CCTV shortly after being dropped off by a taxi.

William Hay, 35, was seen walking in the direction of Royal Tarlair Golf Club in Macduff, and possibly heading out of town at around 3.50am on December 8.

Shortly before, he had been dropped off by a taxi near the junction of High Street and Buchan Street.

It is believed he took the trip from Crudie, where he is understood to have been involved in a crash.

Officers have been searching the town as well as the A98 between Crudie and Macduff.

Inspector Graham Greig said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who may have been around at that time in the morning or who may have been driving past and have dashcam footage which could give us an indication of where William went next.”

He is described as around 5ft 10in, of slim build and a gaunt appearance.