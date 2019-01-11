Police appeal for dashcam footage after Aberdeen fires

Police are continuing to appeal for information after fishing boats and a boathouse were destroyed in a blaze at an Aberdeen harbour.

Fire crews were called to Cove Harbour at around 3am on Sunday morning.

Several boats, fishing gear and a boathouse were destroyed in the blaze.

It’s the second suspicious fire in the area in the past four weeks.

On Christmas Day a crane was set on fire at the construction site for the new Aberdeen harbour.

And last Sunday, an industrial-sized wheelie bin was set on fire in the Charleston Park area of Cove.

Detective Inspector Allen Shaw said: “We would like to thank the local community who continue to come forward and assist us with our inquiries.

“In relation to the Charleston Park fire we have been told that a red saloon-type car was seen leaving the scene and I would urge anyone with information to call the police on 101 as soon as possible quoting reference number 1113 of January 6.

“Do you have private CCTV or dash-cam footage which may have captured this vehicle? Or did you see or hear any unusual activity that night?

“As our inquiries continue into each incident I must stress that we are still keeping an open mind as to whether they are linked.

“Additional patrols have been carried out every night since to help prevent any similar incidents from occurring.

“In the past week it has been extremely heartening to see so many people supporting the fishermen who lost their possessions in the fire at Cove Harbour.

“But this incident – along with the others – were malicious crimes and I would like to provide every assurance that extensive enquiries are ongoing to identify who is responsible for them.”