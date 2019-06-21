Police appeal for dash-cam footage after woman sexually assaulted in north-east town

Police are appealing to the public for dash-cam footage after a woman was sexually assaulted in a north-east town.

A cordon remains in place Doocot Park area of Elgin, near North Street, following the incident at around 1am this morning.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, was left shaken but uninjured.

Officers are looking to trace a man in connection with the incident and are asking members of the public who have dash-cam footage of the area and surrounding streets captured between 11pm last night and 1.30am this morning to get in touch as soon as possible.

The man is described as being in his twenties, of slim build and around 5ft 7in-6ft tall and was wearing a black hooded top and was last seen walking into Doocot Park.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Andrew Sharp said: “The victim was not injured as a result of this incident but was understandably left shaken.

“A cordon is currently in place whilst inquiries into the incident are carried out.

“These type of incidents are rare in the north-east of Scotland and extra patrols will be carried out in the area as a result.

“If anyone recalls seeing or hearing anything unusual or recalls seeing a man going into or leaving Doocot Park in the early hours of this morning to get in touch with police with any information they have.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.