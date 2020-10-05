Police appeal for dash-cam footage after teen dies in A90 crash

Police are appealing for dash-cam footage after a teenager died in a horrific crash that left another critically injured.

The red Ford Fiesta crashed off the A90 Fraserburgh to Peterhead road between Crimmond and St Fergus Gas Terminal.

Emergency services were alerted to the car, which came to a stop in a field, at about 7.30am.

Police said an 18-year-old had been declared dead at the scene, while a 19-year-old was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

He remains in a critical condition.

Police believe the car may have travelled along that stretch of the A90 and appealed for anyone who saw it – or who may have dash-cam footage from the evening through to 7.30am – to come forward.

Two road ambulances, an air ambulance, fire crews and police attended the scene.

The road was closed for the majority of the day as collision investigators tried to piece together what happened in the moments leading up to the tragedy.

Sergeant Chris Smith, of the road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts and sympathies remain with the family of the man who lost his life, as well as with the other young man who has been seriously injured.

“Our inquiries into the cause of the collision are continuing and I would ask anyone who saw anything to contact police as soon as possible.

“We believe the red Ford Fiesta may have travelled on the A90 Peterhead to Fraserburgh road at some point on Sunday and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen it.

“I would also ask motorists who used the A90 anytime between Sunday evening and 7.30am, who may have seen the red Fiesta or who may have been recording on dash-cam devices to check their systems and provide any relevant footage to us as soon as possible.”

Local councillors expressed their shock and said their thoughts were with all those involved.

Peterhead North and Rattray councillor Iain Sutherland said: “My heart goes out for all those that have been affected by this tragedy.

“My thoughts and prayers are will all the families involved and it is really sad news.

“The community will be hurting as a result of this. It is a real tragedy.

“The police have asked for assistance with their investigation and I would urge the community to help out in any way that they can.

“My deepest sympathies go to all those involved.”

Councillor Anne Allan added: “My thoughts are with the families of both men at this time. It is a terrible time and thing for them to be going through.

“When people so young lose their lives or are seriously injured, it really is a tragedy.

“I would urge anybody who think they may have seen anything, no matter how small or insignificant they may think it may be, please contact the police and assist them with their inquiries.”

North East MSP Peter Chapman said: “To have something like this happen is an absolute tragedy for the area.

“My thoughts go to the families affected by this awful accident on the A90 which has claimed the life of a young man and seriously injured another.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen the car on Sunday to get in touch with the police to help officers with their inquires.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.