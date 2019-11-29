Police appeal for dashcam footage after man hit by car on Aberdeen road

Police have made an appeal for people with dashcam footage to come forward after a man was hit by a car on an Aberdeen road.

Road policing officers are looking for anyone who may have been in the surrounding area when the 66-year-old man was hit by a grey Lexus IS on Powis Terrace at its junction with Bedford road on Monday.

He remains in a serious condition in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, and has chest and leg injuries.

One man, aged 22, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday in connection with road traffic offences.

A second man, aged 33, appeared at court on Thursday, also in connection with road traffic offences.

Officers are looking for any footage of the car involved, which has the number plate SC06 XEL, which is believed to have travelled on a number of roads before the crash.

These are:

Ash-Hill Drive

Braefoot Road

Ashgrove Road West

Causeway End

West North Street

East North Street

Commerce Street

Virginia Street

Market Street

North Esplanade West

South College Street

Guild Street

Denburn Road

Skene Square

Ann Street

Hutcheon Street

Holland Street

Stafford Street

George Street

Powis Place

Powis Terrace

Road Policing Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley said: “I’d like to thank members of the public for their assistance so far in this investigation as we continue our inquiries.

“I’m particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage of this vehicle on these roads leading up to the incident and would urge people to contact police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 1967 of 25 November.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.