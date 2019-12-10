Police appeal for dash cam footage after drivers collide with debris on north-east road

Police have launched an appeal after collisions on a north-east road.

Boulders or rubble is believed to have fallen off a vehicle on South Deeside Road, between Leggart Terrace and the A957, at around 4pm yesterday.

A number of drivers collided with the debris.

Constable Simon Anderson said: “Inquiries are continuing and I would ask anyone with information or dash cam footage who has not yet come forward to get in touch.

“We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who has seen a vehicle in the vicinity, carrying such a load at the time.”

