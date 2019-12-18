Police appeal for bus passengers who may have seen missing north-east woman Rachel McKinney to come forward

Police have renewed their appeal to help trace a missing north-east woman.

Inquiries have now established that the 33-year-old Rachel McKinney – also known as Rachel Connor – boarded a bus at Edinburgh Airport at 11.45pm on Sunday and arrived at Union Street in Dundee, at 12.45am on Monday.

This is the most recent confirmed sighting of her and officers are appealing to anyone who travelled on this bus or who may have seen her to come forward.

Inspector Kerry Lynch said: “We would ask anyone who may have seen Rachel on the bus or who have spoken to her to come forward.

“We would also people who was in the area of Union Street or Shore Street in Dundee city centre in the early hours of Monday morning to think back and let us know if you may have seen her.”

Rachel is described as being 5ft 6ins tall and of slim build with long light brown hair, bleached at the ends.

At the time of the last sighting on the bus she was wearing a purple bomber style jacket, black leggings with zips across the front and black trainers. She was also carrying an orange backpack.

Officers are re-appealing for information to help trace a 33-year-old woman missing from Fraserburgh.

Rachel McKinney, also known as Connor, was last seen getting off the number 57 bus on Crichton Street, Dundee at about 3.05pm on Monday, 9 December, carrying a Primark branded shopping bag.

She also has a recent facial injury to her right cheek and chin area. The injury is “C” shaped and has a number of stitches applied.

Rachel is known to have connections in the Perth, Aberdeen and Inverness areas, as well as in her home area around Fraserburgh.

Insp Lynch added: “If Rachel sees this appeal herself, please get in touch with us or with your family or friends. We simply want to make sure you are safe.

“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1782 of Tuesday, 10 December.”