Police appeal following reports of youths shouting racist comments at women in Aberdeen

Police are appealing for information following reports of youths shouting racist comments at two women.

The incident happened in the Kinswood area of Kingswells at 5pm on Saturday.

The three male youths had a brown and white pit bull-type dog with them and were approx 17-19-years-old. They were seen walking off in the direction of Fairley Road.

PC Andrew Douglas, who is investigating the report, said “We would like to speak to anyone who saw these youths. If any resident can help, please get in touch.

“We are also appealing to drivers of vehicles in the area at the time who have dash-cams to check their footage to see if there is anything that could help our inquiries.”

Anyone with any information can contact police on 101 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.