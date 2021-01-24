Police appeal following overnight theft of ‘rare’ mountain bike from north-east village

Police are investigating into the theft of a men’s mountain bike from a resident’s garage in New Pitsligo.

The incident occurred between the hours of 10pm on Sunday, January 17 and 10 am on Monday, January 18.

The Orange Five bike has been described as “quite a unique and rare model” with grey colouring and yellow writing on the tyres.

PC Stephens from the Mintlaw Community Policing Team is seeking anyone that has any information about the whereabouts of this bike.

She would also urge people within the village of New Pitsligo to advise if they have any CCTV or have seen or heard anything or anyone untoward going about the village with the bike during these hours to please get in touch.

Information can be passed to police by calling 101.