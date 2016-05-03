Police appeal to find dangerous driver in North-east

Police are appealing for information after a motorist was seen driving dangerously on a busy North-east road.

The incident happened on North Deeside Road near Banchory on Saturday between 3.30pm and 4.30pm.

A silver Audi is understood to have been driven west along North Deeside Road between Crathes Castle and Banchory, overtaking a number of cars in a dangerous manner during the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the car or who has information about this incident is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if they wish to remain anonymous.