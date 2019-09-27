Police appeal after cat shot with shotgun near north-east cemetery

Officers are today appealing for information after a cat was shot and left for dead near a north-east cemetery.

The family pet was found by a dog walker near Fettercairn Cemetery on September 19.

Initially the cause of his injuries were unknown, however, following an x-ray, shotgun pellets were discovered.

As a result of the extent of the cat’s injuries, the decision was made to put him to sleep.

Police Sergeant Grant, of Stonehaven Police Station said “This abhorent act is both illegal and inhumane and we are actively pursuing all lines of inquiry.

“If anyone can help with our inquiry, we would urge them to call 101 in confidence.”

Earlier this week the Scottish SPCA issued an appeal for information following the incident.

Scottish SPCA animal rescue officer Karen Cooper said: “The black cat was found by a dog walker at around 1am on Thursday morning.

“He was found on a path close to the cemetery.

“The member of the public who discovered the cat managed to locate the owner who immediately took him for treatment.

“At that time it was unclear what was wrong, however, further investigation revealed he had been injured by shotgun pellets.

“Unfortunately, the cat was too badly wounded and the sad decision was made to put him to sleep.

“We are concerned this was a deliberate attempt to injure, or kill, a cat which is a criminal offence. We are keen to find out what happened.

“If anyone can help with our inquiry, we would urge them to call our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”