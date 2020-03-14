Police appeal after woman robbed in north-east town

Police are appealing for information after a woman was robbed in a north-east town.

The 61-year-old’s handbag was grabbed, and after the contents fell to the ground, her purse was stolen.

The incident took place on Castle Street in Fraserburgh at around 5pm yesterday.

Detective Sergeant Jill Anderson of Aberdeen CID, said: “The woman was shaken but not injured.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has any information which may assist to come forward.”

Officers are now searching for a man in connection with the incident.

He is described as being between 40 and 50 years old, of stocky build and around 5ft 8ins tall.

He was wearing a dark jacket with the hood pulled up and grey jogging bottoms.

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2720 of March 13.