Police appeal after woman reports suspicious activity on popular walking route

Police in Aberdeenshire have put out a witness appeal after a woman contacted them about a man acting suspiciously on a popular walking route.

The incident happened on the Deeside Way in Banchory, between 3pm and 4pm on Monday.

The man was seen on the section of path near the town’s Hanover Court and involved a slim man in his thirties, who was around 5ft 10in tall.

He was wearing a light baseball cap, a grey hoodie and jeans, and had brown hair which was tied back.

Constable Mhairi Meston said: “The Deeside Way is a popular walking and cycling path in the Banchory area and I am appealing to anyone who was using this path around the time of the incident who might have seen this male.

“In particular any cyclists using that route with helmet cameras, please review your footage and get in touch if you have anything which might assist our enquiry.”

Anyone who might be able to help is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 2325 of March 22, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.