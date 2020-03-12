Police appeal after woman assaulted near Aberdeen university

An appeal has been launched after a woman was assaulted in Aberdeen.

The victim approached a another woman at 11am on Tuesday morning on Wingate Place, near Tillydrone Avenue, stating that she had been assaulted.

The witness is said to have helped the woman before entering the Zoology Building at Aberdeen University.

Police are now looking for more information on the incident.

Constable Alicja Gussman, of the Tillydrone Community Policing Team, said: “The potential witness assisted the victim before entering the Zoology Building at Aberdeen University.

“We appeal to the students or staff of Aberdeen University who may have witnessed something to call us, quoting reference 1709 of March 10.”