Police appeal after white van seen driving dangerously on A96 before crashing in Morrison’s car park

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a white van was seen driving dangerously on the A96.

The same vehicle, a white Vauxhall Vivaro, was also involved in a minor collision in the Inverurie Morrison’s car park before two of the occupants got into a fight.

Both incidents happened on Monday, November 25.

According to officers the vehicle was seen driving erratically on the stretch of road between Aberdeen and Inverurie at around 12pm.

And following the crash in the Morrison’s car park, there was a fight involving a man and a woman, who had both been travelling in the van.

Anyone who witnessed either incidents is asked to contact Police Scotland.

Constable Adele MacIntrye of Buckie Police Station said: “Inquiries into these incidents are ongoing and we are keen to talk to anyone who may have seen the white Vauxhall Vivaro on the A96 or who may have witnessed the crash and dispute in Morrison’s car park.”

Those with information can call police on 101 quoting incident number 2741 of Monday, November 25, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.