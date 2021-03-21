Police appeal after VW Tiguan stolen from Aberdeen street

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a stolen car.

A white Volkswagen Tiguan – with the registration number A5VRG – was taken from the Rubislaw Park Crescent area of Aberdeen.

It was stolen between 9pm last night and 10am today.

Detective Constable Jordan Cheyne from Aberdeen CID said, “I am appealing to the public to assist with the ongoing inquiry to establish the current location of the stolen vehicle. It is likely that the car has been parked in the Aberdeen city area and I would ask that members of the public take note of any vehicles matching the description or bearing the registration A5VRG which may be parked near to their home addresses and if the vehicle is seen to call police immediately.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101.