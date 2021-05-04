Police appeal after VW Golf reported stolen in Aberdeen

Police in Aberdeen have launched an appeal for information after a VW Golf was reported stolen overnight.

The vehicle, black in colour and bearing the registration DG11 WYN, was reported stolen from the Woodburn Crescent area of the city.

The car is believed to have been taken sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Police are urging members of the public to look out for the vehicle which they believe may be parked in plain sight on a public road or car park.

Anybody who spots the vehicle is urged to report the sighting to police on 101, or 999 if the vehicle is in motion with occupants inside.

Anybody with information relating to the theft is also urged to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.