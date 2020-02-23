Police appeal after vehicle “wilfully” set on fire in the north-east

Police have appealed for witnesses after a car was wilfully set on fire on a north-east road.

Officers in Ellon are investigating an incident of wilful fireraising in the area of the A975 Newburgh/Cruden Bay road between the hours of 1am and 3.30am on Saturday morning.

A car was extensively damaged due to being set alight.

A Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman confirmed that they had attended the incident.

She said: “We were called by the police to the scene at 1.56am where there was one car on fire.

“One appliance attended and we extinguished the fire.”

A police statement added: “Anyone with any information please call 101, quoting CF0045190220.”