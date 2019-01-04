Police appeal after vandals smash windows at north-east school

Witnesses are being urged to come forward after windows worth more than £10,000 were broken at a north-east school.

Police believe that the vandalism took place on December 29, where the windows at Fraserburgh Academy were smashed.

Officers are asking for anyone who may have seen anything to come forward.

The damage was reported on December 31, and police say that a low five-figure-sum will be spent repairing the damage.

A spokesman for Aberdeenshire Council said: “This vandalism is very disappointing and we would encourage anybody with any information to contact Police Scotland.”

Police have said that anyone with information should contact 101, quoting the reference number CF0321601218.