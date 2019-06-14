Police appeal after vandals cut down tree in north-east town

An appeal has been launched after a power saw was used to vandalise a tree in a north-east town.

The incident saw the tree – which is believed to have stood at the site for 15 years – cut down, landing on a crash barrier in the public car park at Huntly’s Market Muir playing fields.

Officers area appealing for information following the vandalism, which happened between 5pm on Monday and 9am on Tuesday.

Investigating Officer PC Wayne Young said: “Felling a tree in a public place is unusual and carries with it huge risks to public safety.

“Thankfully no one was injured as a result of this incident although there is an obvious environmental and community impact.

“Vandalism in any form is not acceptable and so I am keen to trace the person or people responsible.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2361 of 11 June.”