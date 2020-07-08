Police appeal after two vehicles stolen from Aberdeen property

Detectives in Aberdeen are appealing for information following the theft of two vehicles.

Between 5.30pm and 10.30pm yesterday, a silver Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number FY55 XXS, and a blue Raptor quad bike were stolen from an address on Contlaw Road in Milltimber.

Detective Constable Reid, from the Aberdeen CID, said: “I am appealing for anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of either of these vehicles to contact police immediately.

“I am also appealing for witnesses who may have seen the vehicles being driven or who has CCTV or dashcam footage from the Milltimber area which may assist with our inquiries.”

Anyone with information relating to the crime or the current location of the vehicle should call police on 101 or alternatively, to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 4032 of the 7th July 2020.