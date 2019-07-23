Police appeal after two vehicles damaged by fire in Aberdeen

Police are appealing for witnesses after two vehicles were damaged by fire in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were called to the Cummings Park Crescent area of the city at around 12.15am on Thursday July 18 to reports a silver BMW X5 and a black BMW 1 series were on fire.

Detective Constable Kelly Green said: “Significant inquiries following the fire have been carried out and it is believed to wilful and an isolated incident with no wider threat to the community.

“It is understood a van and two people were seen in the area at the time and I am looking to trace them as they may be able to assist with the investigation.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“I am appealing for anyone who has information in relation to this fire to get in touch as soon as possible on 101 quoting reference number CF0180040719.

“One line of inquiry is that this was a targeted incident, however we recognise that it is concerning for residents in the area and there will be a police presence while inquiries continue.

“Anyone with information is asked to speak to any officer. Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.”