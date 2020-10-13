Police appeal after two-vehicle crash on Aberdeen roundabout

Police are appealing for information after a two-vehicle crash on an Aberdeen roundabout.

Emergency services were called to the Bridge of Dee roundabout last Tuesday morning.

The incident took place at the junction with the B9077 South Deeside Road at about 7.35am.

A white Vauxhall Corsa and a small dark hatchback or similar vehicle were involved.

Inquiries into the incident are ongoing and police are urging anyone who may have witnessed it or have dashcam footage to get in touch with them.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 0570 of 6 October 2020, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.