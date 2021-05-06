Two cars stolen from outside north-east property

Two cars have been stolen from a rural area of Aberdeenshire.

Thieves struck in Meikle Wartle, near Inverurie, overnight.

A blue BMW 1 series, with registration number WG56 NHK, and a grey Audi Q5, registration number H5 ORD, were stolen.

Police are asking the public to be aware and keep an eye out for the vehicles on the road or in a public car park.

Anyone who spots the vehicles should call 101.