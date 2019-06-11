Police appeal after thieves steal tandem bike in Aberdeen

A tandem bicycle has been stolen, sparking a police appeal for information.

The Avocet Viking brand tandem bike was stolen from the Langdykes Drive area of Cove at some point between 6pm on May 29 and 1pm on June 1.

Police said yesterday they were investigating the theft.

The tandem has a brown frame with sections of gold and the tyres are black with a gold lining.

The frame of the bike has the Viking brand’s distinctive V logo on it and is accompanied by the wording “Classic cycling since 1908” in white lettering.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman urged anyone with information to phone them on 101, reference CF0138680619.

